A former pilot has called on the government to recognise those involved in Britain's hydrogen bomb testing programme.

Brian Allen, 86, a pilot in the Fleet Air Arm of the Royal Navy, gathered test data from his plane in 1957.

Mr Allen remembers feeling the "hot blast" as an H-bomb was exploded 26 miles from his aircraft carrier, HMS Warrior, in the Indian Ocean.

"Far lesser campaigns have won medals," said Mr Allen, from Cornwall.

The petition says the testing programme, which ran between 1952 and 1967, was "the largest Tri-Service operation since the D-Day landing".

It said the service personnel involved "have laboured ever since under an oppressive cloud of official denial".

Mr Allen said the "military and civilian personnel" who "spent many months in very primitive, arduous conditions should have been rewarded".

"They were serving their country well and the job they did was well done," he said.

"It was no joke, it was tedious, boring and uncomfortable."

He is backing a petition to parliament that has support from MPs and calls for recognition.

The petition urges the government to "award a medal to British personnel involved in any nuclear testing programme".

Conservative MPs such as Suella Braverman and Labour MPs including Emily Thornberry have expressed support for the campaign.

Mr Allen, who has suffered no adverse health effects from the testing, said: "We sat on the ship's deck looking the other way.

"Once the bomb had gone off it was like opening an oven door.

"Then we turned round and saw a column of white smoke and steam and dust going up to 30,000ft."

The Ministry of Defence said the testing programme "contributed to keeping our country secure" and it was "grateful" to everyone involved.

It added: "We carefully consider every request to recognise their extraordinary accomplishments."