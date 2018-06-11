Image copyright Neil Jenkins Image caption The turtles typically grow to 6.5ft (two metres) long, experts said.

A "vulnerable" leatherback turtle badly entangled in trawler gear has been rescued by a fisherman.

The turtle was attached to a "heavy solid buoy" and "would have died" had it not been cut free, conservationists said.

Neil Jenkins from St Mary's, Isles of Scilly, said it was a "bit of a struggle" to release the turtle which he found in waters about 6 miles (9.6km) north of the islands.

It escaped with "cuts and bruises".

Neil Jenkins freed the turtle about 6 miles north of the Isles of Scilly

Nikki Banfield from Isles of Scilly Wildlife Trust described the discovery as a "rare occurrence" but said one seal had been reported entangled in fishing gear off Scilly so far in 2018.

"It was really lucky that they found it. It would have died because it had rope all around its neck and head and was attached to a heavy solid buoy, preventing it from diving," she said.

According to the Marine Conservation Society, accidental entanglement in fishing gear is one of the biggest threats to the species, especially long lines and drift nets.

A spokesman said: "This does happen rather commonly to turtles, as they can feed on the life that can become attached such things."

They said the species are vulnerable as only about one in 1,000 hatchlings make it to adulthood.