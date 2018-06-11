Image caption Gary Barlow has now cancelled all ticker tape at his outdoor shows

Take That legend Gary Barlow has apologised for firing confetti cannons during a concert in Cornwall.

The singer was criticised by environmental campaigners about the misuse of single use plastics.

Cornwall Against Plastic tweeted him to say they were "appalled to see plastic confetti littering the Eden Project".

The Relight My Fire crooner apologised and cancelled all ticker tape at outdoor shows because "beyond the effect it just turns into litter".

Image caption Gary Barlow apologised for using plastic ticker tape

He was performing in front of a sell-out crowd on 6 June as part of a UK tour.

Cannons were used to fire the ticker tape over the crowd during the show.

The Eden Project has been contacted for comment.

Some fans refused to let the row take the shine off the gig.

They responded to the star's apology by downplaying the environmental impact, saying they enjoyed collecting the ticker tape.

Samantha Simmons said on Twitter: "Ticker tape is a lovely memory of the concert for fans!" and posted a picture of a memory frame she made from the concert.