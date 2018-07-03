Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Mike Reid's family reported him missing after he did not return home from work

An RSPCA officer "vanished" in strong winds while trying to help 40 stranded sea birds, an inquest has heard.

Mike Reid, 54, disappeared near Porth Chapel beach, west Cornwall, in February 2016 and was never found.

The inquest in Truro heard no-one at the RSPCA knew he had not returned after the evening call-out until his wife raised the alarm the next morning.

The charity said it had since improved staff safety procedures. The coroner recorded an open conclusion.

Mr Reid, an RSPCA employee of nearly 30 years, was last seen asking for directions from his van in "strong winds" during the afternoon of Sunday 7 February.

Emma O'Hara, from the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), said: "Had monitoring been more robust it is likely the alarm could have been raised earlier... starting a search process."

Read more stories from Cornwall and Devon

She said there was a safety protocol in place for inspectors to notify the charity of their whereabouts but that married father-of-three Mr Reid had not used any of the "various tracking systems" on this occasion.

"Unions had raised concerns about lone working prior to his disappearance, they were concerned people may not use the system and may fall under the radar," she said.

Ms O'Hara said inspectors "sometimes felt morally pressured to complete a job".

Image caption The RSPCA inspector went missing at Porth Chapel beach near the Minack Theatre in west Cornwall

Mr Reid's van was found in a car park at the Minack Theatre and his radio was found on a pathway leading to the beach.

It is unclear how he disappeared but possible scenarios include him tripping and falling in the sea or suffering a medical emergency.

The inquest was told that Mr Reid, who was from Redruth, was the first RSPCA inspector to die on duty for 180 years.

Dermot Murphy, assistant director for RSPCA Inspectorate, said the charity had already implemented several improvements recommended by the HSE, including an updated lone working protocol and new vehicle tracking devices.

Cornwall Coroner Dr Emma Carlyon said: "I accept there is little evidence as to when, where or if he entered the water. It was possible that he had been washed into the sea."