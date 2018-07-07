Girl, 14, dies after taking 'substance'

Image copyright Huw Evans picture agency Image caption Emergency services were called to reports that a teenage girl had collapsed on Meneth Road in Camborne

A 14-year-old girl has died after taking an "unknown substance".

She collapsed in Camborne, Cornwall, at about 22:40 BST on Friday and was pronounced dead in hospital on Saturday morning, officers said.

A 15-year-old boy and two 15-year-old girls were also taken to hospital after taking the substance. One of them is said to be in a serious condition.

Two teenage boys have been arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug.

They are a 17-year-old boy from Redruth and a 15-year-old boy from Camborne, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Officers said the unknown substance had been seized and would be tested.