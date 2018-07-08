Image copyright Google Image caption The girl collapsed on Meneth Road in Camborne, police said

A 14-year-old girl died after taking a blue triangular tablet containing a "Duplo" logo, a public health official has warned.

The child collapsed in a park in Camborne, Cornwall, on Friday and died in hospital on Saturday, police said.

Sid Willett, a drug-related death prevention co-ordinator, said symptoms caused by the drug include "fitting, overheating and severe irritation".

Police said on Saturday the substance had been seized and was being tested.

A 15-year-old boy and two teenage girls were taken to hospital after taking the same "unknown substance" and one remains in a "serious condition", a police spokesman said.

"Very sad"

Facebook tributes have been paid to the dead girl, who has not been officially identified.

Mr Willett from Cornwall's Drug and Alcohol Action Teamtweeted on Sunday about the "very sad" incident.

He told the BBC: "You can bet your bottom dollar this drug could be in every corner of the UK".

"It is possible these tablets could have come from abroad or on the dark web".

Devon and Cornwall Police has not responded to Mr Willett's comments.

A 15-year-old boy from Camborne and a 17-year-old boy from Redruth were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug, officers said.