Image caption The woman was removed by police when she tried to get past a cordon

A woman was removed from a quayside during a visit by the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall.

The anti-Brexit protestor was moved on by police when she tried to push past a cordon in St Mary's.

Police said the visitor to the island was given a warning under section five of the public order act.

Prince Charles and Camilla are in the Isles of Scilly to open a new quayside as part of their annual trip to the South West of England.

Read more stories from Devon and Cornwall

Local businesses hope the quay will attract more visitors to the area.

Tourism accounts for more than 85% of its economy.

Image caption Prince Charles and Camilla have also visited the island of St Martin's to tour local businesses

During their visit to the South West, the royal couple have visited the Duchy of Cornwall Nursery in Lostwithiel, attended an ocean plastics solution day in St Agnes and named Fowey Gig Club's new rowing boat.

On Wednesday they are due to visit a community shop in St Tudy and a food market in Honiton.

Camilla is also celebrating her 71st birthday in the islands on Tuesday.