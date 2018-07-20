Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Diamond rings and expensive watches were among the items taken by the men

Five more men have been jailed for their part in a £1m jewellery robbery.

Haroldas Ivanovas, Salius Mickus, Tomas Bakierskis and Rogertas Slekaitis, were sentenced at Truro Crown Court for conspiracy to rob and using an imitation firearm with the intent of causing fear of violence.

A jury found them guilty of carrying out a violent raid at Michael Spiers jewellery store in Truro, Cornwall.

Agris Davidonis was given 21 months for perverting the course of justice.

Andruis Buinevicius and Gytis Inokaitis were jailed for on Thursday for their part in the raid.

Police described the raid in January as the "biggest armed robbery" the Devon and Cornwall force has ever seen.

The stolen property, which included a £95,000 ring, has never been recovered.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV shows the gang ransacking the Truro jewellery store

In sentencing, Judge Simon Carr told the men they had been part of a "meticulously planned and executed armed robbery" which had been carried out using "almost military precision".

He said he had taken into account "the sophistication and care with which the robbery was planned" when deciding on the length of the jail terms.

"In just under two minutes you succeeded in stealing almost £1m of jewellery from the Michael Spiers store," he said.

Image caption A staff member was treated after being sprayed with a "noxious substance"

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The men were in the shop for less than two minutes as they took £1m of goods

A jury heard how four masked men entered the shop, threatened staff and put £965,000 worth of goods into holdalls before getting away in a car.

Staff were threatened with an imitation pistol, pepper spray and told "to get down" while crowbars were used to force open cabinets.

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption An imitation firearm used in the raid was found on the ground outside the store

Harijus Jaciaskas was found not guilty on Thursday of assisting an offender but pleaded guilty to breaching a deportation order by residing in the UK and was sentenced for three months in jail.

The men, all from Lithuania, entered the UK shortly before the robbery.

The full sentences were: