Image caption A yacht was escorted into Newlyn Harbour and searched by National Crime Agency officers

Two Dutch men have been charged in connection with a seizure of cocaine in the English channel.

The pair, aged 59 and 44, were arrested after border forces intercepted a yacht off the Cornish coast on Thursday.

The vessel was escorted into Newlyn Harbour near Penzance, where it was searched by National Crime Agency (NCA) officers.

The men are due to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on suspicion of drug importation offences.