Image copyright Reuters Image caption Olympic rower Helen Glover announced she was pregnant with twins in March

Double Olympic champion Helen Glover has announced she has given birth to a boy.

Glover and her husband, TV wildlife expert Steve Backshall, revealed the news in a series of posts on their social media accounts.

The gold medallist, from Cornwall, said she was "excited to welcome Baby Boy Backshall" to the world.

The Team GB rower had been expecting twins but lost one of the babies in April.

Steve Backshall said on Instagram and Twitter: "The biggest adventure begins."

After sharing their news the couple received hundreds of messages from well-wishers.

Adventurer Ben Fogle was quick to respond to the Olympian's tweet, offering "huge congratulations".

Olympic cyclist and double gold medal winner Joanna Rowsell-Shand also wished the couple well, while England international rugby player Ben Morgan responded to Steve Backshall's tweet, saying: "Congratulations to you both, the fun begins!"

Image copyright PA Image caption Helen Glover and Steve Backshall met at a Sport Relief event in 2014 and married in 2016

Glover and her rowing partner Heather Stanning won Britain's first gold medal of the 2012 Olympics in London.

She took part in a victory parade in Penzance after the win and a Royal Mail postbox was painted gold in the town in honour of her winning performance.

The pair took gold again in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, becoming the first British female rowers to defend their Olympic title.