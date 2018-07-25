Image copyright @fieldgrazer Image caption The badger scrambled on to a ledge after falling into the sea at Trevaunance Cove

A kayaker rescued a baby badger which plummeted 90ft (27m) into the sea.

The stricken creature survived the death-defying plunge and had scrambled to relative safety on a cliff ledge off the north Cornwall coast.

It was spotted by Tom Wildblood who pulled it on to his boat in a "surreal" rescue mission.

"When I went to grab the badger it tried to nip me but then a wave picked it up and threw it into the water," he said.

"I then grabbed it by the scruff of the neck and hauled it aboard. It was in a really bad way and was shaking. I think it finally realised we were doing it some good."

Image copyright Koru Kayaking Image caption The badger was swept from the ledge into the sea

Image copyright @fieldgrazer Image caption Tom Wildblood said the little badger must have been in shock from its ordeal

The cave tour leader said the cub had probably fallen down an old miners' track above the cliffs at Trevaunance Cove near St Agnes, where he had been leading a group of kayakers.

"I was just doing a normal tour around the caves when I saw this badger on a ledge," he said.

"We normally see seals but I don't think I'll ever see anything like that again, it was surreal."

The cub has been checked by a vet and given a clean bill of health.