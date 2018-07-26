Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Lily McCormick died after being thrown from the vehicle on Sunday

A 10-year-old girl has died after being thrown from an off-road vehicle which overturned on farmland.

Lily McCormick suffered life-threatening head injuries in the crash in Looe, Cornwall, on Sunday.

Emergency services were called at 18:30 BST and she was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, but died a short time later.

Police said Lily, from Liskeard, was a passenger on the Gator Utility Vehicle when she was thrown from it.

The male driver of the vehicle was also treated for minor injuries.

Lily's friends and family are "devastated" and are wearing red ribbons around their wrists in memory of her, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

A candle has also been lit in her memory at St Neot Church.

A police spokesperson added: "The death is not being treated as suspicious but the circumstances of the incident are being investigated by police.

"The Health and Safety Executive has been informed."