Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Lesley Davies, 81, suffered head injuries in the attack on 19 July

An 81-year-old woman has died weeks after being attacked in a street.

Police said they were treating the death of Lesley Davies, from Par, Cornwall, after the attack on 19 July as murder.

She suffered life-threatening head injuries and died early on Saturday at Derriford Hospital, Plymouth.

A 69-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder. He is currently sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

Det Insp Ian Ringrose, from Devon and Cornwall Police, urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "There were a number of people in the area at the time of this incident.

"I would ask anyone who witnessed the incident, or the events before and after, to contact the police if they haven't spoken to us yet."