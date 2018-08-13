Image copyright LOOE RNLI Image caption The boy's injuries are not known

A nine-year-old boy was airlifted to hospital after falling from a pier while chasing a seagull.

He fell 26ft (8m) on to the river bed while the tide was out from Banjo Pier, Looe, at about 13:40 BST on Sunday.

Looe harbour master Tina Hicks said the boy - who is believed to be a holidaymaker - was chasing the bird after it stole a pasty he was eating.

The boy was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth. His injuries are not known.

More news from Cornwall

Coastguards, the RNLI and Cornwall Air Ambulance were at the scene.

Image copyright LOOE RNLI Image caption Cornwall Air Ambulance took the boy to hospital after his fall from Banjo Pier

Ms Hicks praised the response of the rescue teams and reminded people to be "vigilant" around seagulls and "not to feed them".

"They're beautiful to look at and photograph if you're here on holiday but they are starting to push their luck a bit," she said.