Image copyright Google Image caption The man died after a tree fell on his tent at Tehidy Country Park

A man has died after a tree fell onto his tent at a campsite in Cornwall.

The holidaymaker, who was in his 20s and from Southampton, had been camping at Tehidy Country Park in Camborne when the tree fell during storms on Saturday.

He sustained serious head injuries and was taken to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, where he later died.

Tehidy is the largest area of woodland in West Cornwall and is managed as a country park.

More stories from Cornwall

A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

Heavy rain and strong winds battered the south west of England over the weekend.

Tehidy Country Park, which has more than nine miles (14.5km) of paths and 250 acres of woods and lakes, has been contacted for a statement.