Image caption A medical expert said the toddler had consumed more than a tablespoon of salt

A mother who poisoned her daughter with more than a tablespoon of salt has failed to have her sentence reduced.

The woman, from St Austell, Cornwall, gave the 18-month-old toddler between 21 and 24 grams of salt in 2016.

The child survived after treatment at two hospitals.

The mother, who is in her 30s and cannot be identified, was jailed for four years at Truro Crown Court in April this year.

'Extreme good fortune'

At the Court of Appeal, the mother's lawyers argued she had no previous convictions and her jail term should have been much shorter.

They argued it had not been a "protracted period" of offending and, although the child had been dangerously unwell, she had fully recovered

But Mr Justice Nicol, sitting with two other judges, dismissed the appeal, saying it was an extremely serious case in which the victim had only survived because of "extreme good fortune" and the "great skill and perseverance of medical staff".

"We consider that the sentence was not manifestly excessive," he concluded.

During the original trial, the jury heard how the mother phoned her GP surgery for help and messaged her mother and friends as the toddler was repeatedly sick, grew sleepy and developed white lips.

The girl's grandmother called 111 and paramedics were sent to the home before an air ambulance took the child to Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.

She was later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

Initially, medics believed the girl had sepsis, but blood tests revealed high salt levels.

The jury heard the mother had looked up the amount of salt it was safe for a toddler to eat the day before but had not mentioned any concern over salt intake when talking to her GP or any other medical staff.