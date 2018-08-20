Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The road sweeper was stopped by police officers on a busy dual carriageway

A man has been arrested after a stolen road sweeper was driven along a busy road before being stopped by police using a stinger device.

Officers received reports of the vehicle being stolen from Landrake in Cornwall at about 19:40 BST on Sunday.

About a dozen local and specialist officers were deployed, finding the sweeper being driven 13 miles (21km) away on the A38 near Plympton in Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police called the incident "unusual".

Police used a stinger which punctured four of the six tyres, causing them to slowly deflate, forcing the driver into a lay-by where he was arrested.

The man, the only person on board, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, criminal damage, driving while disqualified and driving with excess alcohol.

Sgt Olly Tayler from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Considering the size of the vehicle this came to a very safe conclusion with no risk to the public.

"It shows that the training we receive enables us to deal with the unusual".

He added that the man had been arrested within 20 minutes of police receiving the initial call.