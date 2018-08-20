Image copyright Greg Caygill Image caption A midwife picked up en route to the Isles of Scilly delivered the baby on the helicopter

A baby has been born mid-flight on the way to hospital in a coastguard helicopter over Cornwall.

Emergency crews received a call on Saturday night asking for urgent assistance for a woman who had gone into labour while visiting the Isles of Scilly.

There was no midwife on the islands in south-west England, so the family needed to get to the mainland quickly.

A healthy boy was born 1,400ft (426m) over Penzance.

More news from Devon and Cornwall

The Newquay Coastguard helicopter was scrambled at about 19:00 BST, collected a midwife, touched down at St Mary's Airport, picked up the man and woman, then began the trip to the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro.

However, the baby decided to make an appearance on board the aircraft, and at just before 21:00 BST, with the help of the midwife and aircrew, the boy was born.

'Landing with eight'

Jonathan Mustard, aeronautical operations controller for HM Coastguard, said: "This is the second time that a baby has been born on board a coastguard helicopter.

"The last one was born over Lunna Holm, Shetland in December 2012.

"We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to have played a part in the birth and are pleased that mum and baby are doing well.

"It's rare to hear that our helicopter launched with seven people on board but were preparing to land with eight. Congratulations mum and dad."

Another boy was born onboard a Royal Navy rescue helicopter in 2013 on the way to Cornwall from the Isles of Scilly.