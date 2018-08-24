Two Dutch men accused of attempting to smuggle 1.6 tonnes of cocaine into the UK are to face trial next year.

Maarten Peter Pieterse, 59, and Emile Adriaan Jeroen Schoemaker, 44, appeared at Bristol Crown Court.

They were each accused of a drug importation offence.

The pair were arrested last month after the SY Marcia, registered in the Netherlands, was intercepted off the coast of south-west Cornwall and escorted to Newlyn.

The National Crime Agency called the operation in July a "significant seizure of cocaine".

It has yet to disclose the exact quantity recovered, although a court has previously heard that 1.6 tonnes of cocaine was found.

Image caption A yacht was escorted into Newlyn Harbour, Cornwall and searched by National Crime Agency officers

Pieterse and Schoemaker appeared before the court via video-link from HMP Long Lartin in Worcestershire on Friday.

The men are charged with being "knowingly concerned in the carrying or concealing of controlled drug of Class A, namely cocaine, on the SY Marcia knowing or having reasonable grounds to suspect that the drug was intended to be imported or had been exported contrary to Section 3(1) of the Misuse of Drugs Act".

They did not enter pleas and Judge Martin Picton told them they would face a two-week trial beginning on 14 January.

No applications for bail were made and the two defendants were remanded into custody to attend a further plea and case management hearing on 21 September.