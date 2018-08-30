Cornwall

Drug trafficking arrests at Newlyn Harbour

  • 30 August 2018
arrests in newlyn Image copyright Alamy
Image caption Onlookers said there was "lots of activity" on the quay

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking offences at a harbour.

The men were arrested by the National Crime Agency and Border Force officers at Newlyn Harbour in Cornwall at about 09:00 BST.

Onlookers said there was "lots of activity" on the quay when a large Border Force boat pulled alongside a catamaran.

The National Crime Agency has yet to confirm how much was seized.

