Truro merry-go-round destroyed in 'arson attack'
A popular city centre merry-go-round has been destroyed in a suspected arson attack.
Police and fire crews were called to reports of smoke billowing from the ride on Lemon Quay in Truro, Cornwall, at about 02:45 BST.
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said arson was suspected and an investigation will take place later.
One resident said: "It's just a pile of burnt metal and ash, that's all that's left. It's terrible."
Another resident added: "You always see the little children playing on it, especially on Saturdays. We're just shocked."
Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it received calls from people "reporting a large fire in the centre of the city".
"Our CCTV operator monitored the fire develop very quickly and a further appliance was mobilised due to the size and nature of materials on fire.
"Devon and Cornwall Police also attended this incident as arson is suspected."