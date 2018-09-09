Cornwall

Woman, 76, held at knifepoint in Penzance robbery

  • 9 September 2018
A 76-year-old woman was held at knifepoint in a robbery at a general store.

Armed police were called to Lucille's in Penzance at 12:27 BST on Saturday. By the time officers arrived, a man suspected of carrying out the crime had fled the scene.

Devon and Cornwall Police said a 44-year-old man was later arrested. No-one was hurt.

The woman was taken to taken to hospital as a precaution.

