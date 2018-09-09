Image copyright Friends of Portheras

More than 60 items of clothing have been abandoned at a remote Cornish beach during the summer holidays.

The garments were collected by volunteer litter-pickers from the Friends of Portheras Cove community group in July and August.

The tally included 29 socks, eight pairs of underpants and six shoes.

Volunteer Jan Trevarrow said: "People don't think of this as litter but it really is. It can pose an entanglement threat to sea birds and marine life."

Image copyright Friends of Portheras

The garments have been displayed on a washing line to show the human impact on the environment.

A group of 30 local volunteers are often joined by holiday makers who come to the cove especially to help out with the beach cleans.

Delia Webb, a marine biologist and member of Friends of Portheras Cove, said: "All the focus at the moment is on marine plastics, but clothing can be just as dangerous.

"It's seal pupping season and they can easily get caught up in the clothing, especially elastic garments like underwear.

"Whatever you take to the beach, please take it away with you."

The clothes will now be recycled or donated to charity.

Image copyright Friends of Portheras

Clothing found on Portheras Cove, Cornwall:

Twenty nine socks

Eight pairs of underpants

Six footware items

Five hats

Five pairs of shorts

Four swimming costumes

Three t-shirts

One pair of leggings

One wetsuit

One bib

One scarf

One wristband