Image caption Hundreds of people were stranded on the train just north of Exeter for six hours

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded on a new GWR high-speed train for six hours after it broke down.

The 12:57 Penzance to Paddington service came to a halt at 17:15 just north of Exeter on Thursday.

About 400 passengers had to be assisted off the Hitachi 800 train with ladders and transferred to another train which took them back to Exeter.

GWR apologised to passengers via social media and said they would be offered a refund and a free ticket.

The breakdown impacted numerous other services in the area with reports of up to six trains backed-up on the track.

Image caption Passengers were eventually put on another train and taken back to Exeter

One passenger said the train came to a stop "very suddenly" while another, Mary Knight, who got on at Plymouth, said it took an "awfully long time" to evacuate the passengers from the train.

Other passengers also criticised the lack of information announcements.