Image copyright MICHELLE HOUGH Image caption "You block my daughter's access, I'll block yours" - Ms Hough's message

The mother of a blind child has blocked access to a housing development with her car in a protest over its "shared-space" road scheme.

Michelle Hough, from St Agnes, Cornwall, claims they are "discriminatory and dangerous".

Shared roads are used by both vehicles and pedestrians.

Sanctuary Group, which owns the site, said it was "fully compliant" with planning permission granted by Cornwall Council, which is yet to comment.

Ms Hough's 11-year-old daughter, Millie, is registered blind and has hearing loss.

Image copyright MICHELLE HOUGH Image caption The housing development as seen from the driveway of the Hough family home

The development at Penwinnick Close is near the family's home and Millie has to use the shared route on a daily basis.

She "can't navigate shared roads" and neither can her "buddy" dog which requires kerbs in order to know where to stop safely, Ms Hough says.

"I'm not prepared to risk my daughter's life. Homes should be accessible to all.

"I had no choice to what I've done," she said.

Image copyright MICHELLE HOUGH Image caption Millie Hough, 11, is registered blind and "can't navigate" shared roads

In July, the government told councils to "pause" shared road schemes which were being considered or designed.

Transport Minister Nusrat Ghani said they "just don't work" for blind and partially sighted people.

However, no detail was given as to how long the "pause" would last.

The Royal National Institute for the Blind said its campaigners have been pressing for shared space to be made "safe and inclusive".

"Accessible streets are vital to enable blind and partially-sighted people to access education, training and jobs and for all the family to go about their everyday lives", a spokesperson added.

The charity also added it was concerned about the government's strategy on what will happen next as it "isn't clear".

Sanctuary Group said it will "continue to liaise" with Ms Hough and Cornwall Council.