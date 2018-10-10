Man dies after being hit by car in Wadebridge street crash
- 10 October 2018
An 80-year-old man died after being hit by a car that went on to crash into a house in north Cornwall.
It happened in Southern Way, Wadebridge, at 11:25 BST on Tuesday, police said.
The man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital with critical injuries, where he died the next day.
The driver, a 77-year-old man, was also treated for non life-threatening injuries. Police have appealed for witnesses to contact the force.