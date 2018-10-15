Image copyright Sadie Hammill-Girling Image caption Sadie Hammill-Girling asked people to share images of Cloe, saying "RIP our little angel we love you more than words can say"

A five-month-old baby died after rolling onto her front in her Moses basket and becoming tangled in a blanket, an inquest has heard.

Cleo Ellis-Girling died on 16 April after being taken to hospital by air ambulance from her home in Troon near Camborne.

Paramedics managed to restore a heartbeat but she never regained consciousness.

Senior coroner Dr Emma Carlyon concluded she died of natural causes.

Image caption Senior coroner Dr Emma Carlyon concluded Cleo died of natural causes

The inquest at Truro County Hall heard that Cleo's mother, Sadie Hammill-Girling had been downstairs at about midday when she heard her pet dog barking upstairs.

She said: "I left Cleo for 30 minutes when I heard the Jack Russell barking. She was no longer on her back. She was now on her front with a blanket tangled around her. She had gone limp and wouldn't wake up."

Cleo was taken to Royal Cornwall Hospital, where doctors liaised with the Paediatric Intensive Care Team in Bristol.

Image copyright Sadie Hammill-Girling Image caption The baby's stepfather attempted CPR before ambulances arrived, the inquest heard

Cleo was in her mother's arms when the decision was taken by the family not to continue treatment at about 22:30. The advice from medics was that survival was unlikely without severe brain damage.

Paediatrician, Professor Peter Fleming spoke directly to Miss Hammill-Girling at the inquest and told her: "Cleo did not die because of something you did or didn't do.

'Horrible loss'

"She died despite the fact you were doing the right things and I'm as sure as I can be that she didn't suffer."

Speaking after the inquest, Miss Hammill-Girling said: "It's such a horrible loss and I wouldn't wish it upon anyone.

"Cleo was a beautiful happy baby and she will be dearly missed. Not a day goes by when I don't think of her.

"The time I had with her was absolutely amazing and everyone loved her. Our piglet will be deeply missed by us all."