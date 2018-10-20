Image caption Officers are trying to jog the memories of people in the Roseland area

Police marking the 20th anniversary of the murder of a Cornish woman have handed out leaflets in the hope of finding the killer.

Lyn Bryant, 40, was killed as she walked her dog on 20 October 1998 in the Roseland area of south Cornwall.

Police say they have several fresh lines of inquiry after uncovering new DNA evidence.

They have had more than 100 calls from the public after an appeal,

Image copyright Alamy Image caption Detectives believe Mrs Bryant's murder was sexually motivated

Detectives from the Devon and Cornwall force believe Mrs Bryant's murder was sexually motivated because of the way her clothes had been disturbed.

She was stabbed in the back, neck and chest.

Det Insp Stuart Ellis said: "It's 20 years ago but it's quite vivid in people's memories still.

"People remember exactly what they were doing on the day it was reported.

"So it means a great deal to find the person responsible for this."

Anyone with information is asked to call the dedicated incident room number on 0800 096 1233.