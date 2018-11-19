Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Lesley Davies, 81, died in hospital about two weeks after she was attacked in Par, Cornwall

A man has been charged with the murder of an 81-year-old woman who died after being attacked on a busy street.

Lesley Davies died in hospital about two weeks after she suffered serious head injuries in the village of Par, Cornwall, on 19 July.

Brian Downie, 69, from Par, appeared at Plymouth Crown Court on Monday where he was remanded into custody.

He is next due to appear at Truro Crown Court for a pre-trial hearing at a date that has not yet been decided.

Ms Davies died of her injuries at Derriford Hospital in Plymouth, Devon, on 4 August.

Det Insp Ian Ringrose, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said there had been "a number of people" in the area at the time of the attack, which took place in the afternoon.