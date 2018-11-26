Image copyright Plymouth Albion Ladies RFC Image caption Surgeons say they want to try to avoid surgery if possible

A rugby player broke her neck during a game at the weekend.

Jessie Humber, from Padstow, Cornwall, was playing for Plymouth Albion Ladies against Cullompton, Devon, when she was tackled and landed on her head.

The 26-year-old, who is also an RNLI lifeguard, is having tests at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital to see if she requires "a fusion operation".

Jessie's injury happened during the club's 26-12 loss at Cullompton.

In a statement, the club said: "Albion Ladies and Jessie really appreciate everyone's support and well wishes, we all wish her a speedy recovery."

She also suffered another minor fracture in her neck and some other ligament damage.

In a post sent to her team-mates, Jessie said she would now have to stop playing rugby.

"How one game of a sport I completely adore playing can change in one tackle," she wrote.

"Gutting to have to leave playing rugby behind me now and not to put that shirt back on, but all this support is amazing and it'll all be OK.

"Long road but thankfully it's not worse."

Image copyright Plymouth Albion Ladies RFC Image caption Jessie Humber was injured during a Women's Championship South West 2 game

Club captain Rachel Miller said Jessie herself realised she was badly injured.

"She did scream out in pain and what was great was the referee rushing in straight away, held the neck area so that she was secure.

"Both the physios from Plymouth Albion Ladies and Cullompton ran on - so she received medical attention straight away."