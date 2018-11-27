Image caption The court heard that Andrew Gallie admitted he had "a jealous streak"

A former Royal Navy serviceman who defrauded a veterans' charity has been jailed for assaulting his partner.

Andrew Gallie, 39, admitted causing actual bodily harm when he attacked the woman in a jealous rage at her home in Falmouth, Cornwall, in November.

At Truro Crown Court, he was jailed for a total of 31 months for the assault and activating suspended sentences for the fraud and another assault.

Gallie defrauded the Not Forgotten Association of £46,000 in 2017.

Children heard attack

The gambling addict, who admitted the charge at a previous hearing, attacked the woman after he accused her of flirting with a taxi driver on their way home from a night out drinking, the court heard.

He had drunk two to three bottles of red wine and two to three Jagerbombs, prosecutors said.

The attack took place in the woman's kitchen. She was hit, kicked and bitten and had clumps of hair pulled out.

The attack left her with lacerations and bruising. In a victim statement she said she now suffered flashbacks and rarely went out.

Her two children, a 20-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were at home and heard the attack and threats.

Gallie was jailed for 18 months for the assault, 12 months for activating a suspended sentence for the charity fraud, and a month for a suspended sentence imposed for the common assault of a former partner in February.

Gallie - from Penryn, Cornwall, and previously of Gillingham in Kent - served with the navy between 1998 and 2011.

His defence lawyer said his client was "deeply ashamed of himself", admitted he had "a jealous streak" and was prone to violence after drinking.