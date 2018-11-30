Image copyright Martin Dorey Image caption Penguin is contacting distributors of the book in the US to request they stop using a plastic covering

A book about how to reduce plastic waste has been shrink-wrapped in single-use plastic by a distributor.

Author Martin Dorey called the decision by a US distributor an "absolute shambles".

"It undoes all our hard work and proves once again that we are using plastic with our eyes closed," he said on Instagram.

Publishers Penguin said: "I hope...this image makes people stop and think as we head into a busy Christmas period."

Image caption Martin Dorey: "The point is that this book is about no more plastic and some idiot shrink-wrapped it in plastic without thinking"

"We toiled hard on this," said Mr Dorey, from Cornwall.

"We worked with the printer to make it one of the most environmentally friendly books this year. And then this.

"I know my publishers are working hard to stop this in future but it still happens further down the line."

'Sleep-walking into oblivion'

Mr Dorey, who launched the 2 Minute Beach Clean campaign in 2009 to encourage people to pick up marine litter, added: "It makes me very sad indeed that we are so clever, but so stupid."

Penguin is contacting distributors of the book in the US to cease using the plastic covering.

A spokesman said: "We worked very hard to ensure our book was environmentally friendly at every stage of the book process.

"This photo highlights brilliantly the over-use of plastic in our everyday lives and I hope the small positive is that this image might make people stop and think, as we head into a busy Christmas period of shopping and wrapping."

Mr Dorey said: "The point is that this book is about no more plastic and some idiot shrink-wrapped it in plastic without thinking.

"We're sleep-walking into oblivion with plastic and we need to change everything from the bottom up.

"We need to understand that this is not good enough."

