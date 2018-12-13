Image copyright HAYLEY TIGERFLY PHOTOGRAPHY Image caption Celina Stone got down on one knee and her partner Jade Euden said yes

A woman has chosen a festive supermarket tunnel as a "cool venue" to propose to her partner.

Celina Stone proposed to Jade Euden in a tunnel in Bude, Cornwall that had been decorated with thousands of lights for Christmas - and Ms Euden said yes.

Earlier this year the Bude tunnel made the news for topping the town's TripAdvisor listings.

Miss Stone arranged for a photographer to capture the moment and said it was "such a cool place to propose".

She added that she had been considering popping the question for a while and finally did it on Wednesday night.

"At first she asked what I was doing, and then I showed her the ring, and her face lit up and she couldn't believe it.

"I asked her if it was a yes and she nodded - I think she was still a bit shocked.

"And then everyone surrounding us started clapping after I put the ring on her finger and gave her a hug," Miss Stone said.

Image copyright Hayley Tigerfly Photography Image caption Celina Stone (right) has been in a relationship with Jade Euden for about 18 months

The 21-year-old pair, from Launceston in Cornwall, have been in a relationship for about 18 months.

The Christmas light display has seen the tunnel return to the top of the town's listings and receive glowing reviews. It connects shoppers from Sainsbury's store to the car park to protect them from the rain.

One visitor commented: "Bude tunnel with all the lights is amazing. I took my two young children and they were mesmerised by all the lights and music. Great atmosphere too. Well done everyone who put this all together."

Due to its popularity the display is remaining in place for a few extra days, until Sunday.