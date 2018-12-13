Train and van crossing crash closes line in Cornwall
- 13 December 2018
A train and a delivery van have crashed closing a railway line in Cornwall.
The train was travelling between Gunnislake and Plymouth when the crash happened at an open level crossing in Calstock at 16:00 GMT.
The two drivers are said to be "shaken up" but no-one has been injured.
National Rail Enquiries said mini buses are operating between Plymouth and Gunnislake and disruption is expected for the rest of the day.
