Post Office van theft accused appears in court
- 14 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man accused of stealing a Post Office van full of Christmas presents has appeared in court.
James Pearson, 47, of Mullion Cove, Cornwall, is accused of committing the theft while armed with a knife.
Mr Pearson was also charged with driving without insurance or a licence, assaulting a police officer, blackmail and possessing a blade.
He made no plea at Bodmin Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody to appear at Truro Crown Court in January.
More news and stories from Cornwall