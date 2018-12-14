Cornwall

Post Office van theft accused appears in court

  • 14 December 2018
James Pearson Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police
Image caption James Pearson was remanded in custody

A man accused of stealing a Post Office van full of Christmas presents has appeared in court.

James Pearson, 47, of Mullion Cove, Cornwall, is accused of committing the theft while armed with a knife.

Mr Pearson was also charged with driving without insurance or a licence, assaulting a police officer, blackmail and possessing a blade.

He made no plea at Bodmin Magistrates' Court and was remanded in custody to appear at Truro Crown Court in January.

