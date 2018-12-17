Image copyright Google Image caption Head teacher Susannah Storey told parents that the school's oil had been stolen

A primary school in Cornwall says it has been forced to shut because thieves have stolen its heating oil.

Head teacher Susannah Storey said she had closed St Day and Carharrack Community School, near Redruth, because the school had no heating.

Ms Storey said the air temperature in the building was less than about 12C (54F).

She said she hoped the school could re-open on Tuesday, but a school performance had already been postponed.

She has asked parents to check the school's website for updates on when it would reopen.