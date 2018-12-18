Image copyright PDSA/PA Image caption Dexter was described as a "miracle" cat by his owners after surviving being shot

A cat that recovered after being shot in the face has won a survivor award.

Dexter was left with a fractured jaw, an exit wound in the back of his skull and shrapnel in his face, after being struck with airgun pellets in July.

Owner Ruth Lewis, from Illogan in Cornwall, said she found the two-year-old covered in blood in her lounge.

She said she entered him for the PDSA pet survivor of the year award "thinking it would be a nice way to recognise his incredible bravery".

"But I never expected him to win," she added.

"I'm over the moon," the 54-year-old said. "It's an amazing end to what has been an incredibly difficult year for us all."

'Real character'

The veterinary practice in Hayle initially thought he might have to be put down. But Dexter managed to survive despite being shot through the roof of his mouth.

Vet Jemma Gough said she could not work out how the cat had dragged himself home with the injuries he had suffered.

"Dexter is a real character and well deserving of this recognition," she said.

Image copyright PDSA/PA Image caption Dexter had a special device fitted to the side of his jaw to aid his recovery and had to be hand-fed

The other finalists this year were Maximus, a cat that was hit by a car; Skittles, a cat that was impaled on railings; and Brandy, a dog that had to have a stick removed from its chest.

Previous winners of the PDSA award include a cocker spaniel that fell 60ft down a Highlands dam and a Staffordshire bull terrier that was shot through the head with a crossbow.

"Thanks so much to our vets, and to PDSA for recognising our little miracle cat like this," Mrs Lewis said.