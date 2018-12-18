Head teacher banned for bullying staff

Image copyright Roseland Multi Academy Trust Image caption Neil Wilkinson-McKie was head teacher of Lincolnshire's North Kesteven Academy for two years after leaving Cornwall

A former head teacher has been banned from teaching after bullying staff and acting dishonestly.

Neil Wilkinson-McKie resigned as chief executive of Cornwall's Roseland Multi Academy Trust and head teacher of The Roseland Academy in 2016.

A Teaching Regulation Agency panel found his conduct "fell significantly short of the standards expected".

It said it was particularly concerned by Mr Wilkinson-McKie's bullying and unfair treatment of his colleagues.

Two teachers who gave evidence to the misconduct panel said they had left the profession because of his actions.

One member of staff was bullied after being set unrealistic goals, the panel heard, while another did not get a pay rise after failing to hit targets following his return from paternity leave.

The panel found that Mr Wilkinson-McKie had:

Treated six members of staff unfairly and, of those, bullied three

Used inappropriate and offensive language about four members of staff

Was misleading and dishonest when reporting to the governing body about the reasons for low attendance figures

Was dishonest and acted improperly when trying to influence a disciplinary investigation into five members of staff

Acted dishonestly when submitting a witness's resignation letter

Misled the governors and was dishonest when presenting the results of a staff survey

Mr Wilkinson-McKie has been banned from teaching indefinitely and cannot teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England.

He can apply for the prohibition order to be suspended, but not until December 2023.