Image caption Truro Crown Court heard "painful evidence" from the victim

A man has been jailed for 23 years for sexually abusing a girl from the age of eight for seven years.

Scott Glover, 44, from Cornwall, was found guilty of 37 counts, including raping a child under 13, at Truro Crown Court.

He showed "not a shred of remorse" and "almost contempt" for his victim, Judge Simon Carr said. The judge added the victim's life had "been devastated".

Glover, of Trerice Fields, Praze an Beeble, had denied all the charges.

A jury found him guilty by majority verdict of all but one count of raping a child under 13 in under seven hours.

Judge Carr said the victim had been brave enough to give "painful evidence" to the court and her "life has been devastated" by the abuse.

He told Glover: "You have shown not one iota of remorse and the law makes you a person of particular concern".

Glover was sentenced to 23 years in jail, comprising 22 years plus one on extended licence.

He was also placed on the sex offenders' register for life.