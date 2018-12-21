Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The pair were caught on CCTV buying credit for a mobile phone thought to have been used in their dealing operation

Two men have been jailed for dealing heroin in Cornwall.

Alike Mamwa, 24, from Callington, and Dion Needs, 20, from Saltash, sold drugs by sending blanket text messages to a list of contacts.

They were were convicted at Truro Crown Court of supplying Class A drugs and sentenced to five and a half years and three years in prison respectively.

The pair were arrested after police found heroin with a street level value of £9,220 at a property in Callington.

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Alike Mamwa and Dion Needs were arrested after police found a haul of heroin

The court heard that Mamwa had taken over the home of a user for the purpose of selling and storing drugs - a tactic known as "cuckooing".

More news and stories from Devon and Cornwall.

Cannabis, drug paraphernalia and eight mobile phones were found at the east Cornwall address.

A phone seized from Mamwa contained text messages which police said were "indicative of the sale [of drugs] at street level for commercial gain rather than a user selling amongst a small group of friends".