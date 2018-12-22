Image copyright Google Image caption Bunters Bar in Truro was evacuated amid reports that a potentially noxious substance had been released deliberately

A potentially noxious gas has been released in a crowded bar in Cornwall.

Bunters Bar in Truro was evacuated at about 21:30 GMT on Friday when staff reported a strong smell like pepper spray.

Officers have been unable to confirm what the substance was although fire crews wearing breathing apparatus searched the building.

One customer tweeted: "Can't believe me and Liv just actually got gassed in bunters." No-one has been arrested.

Some people left the bar coughing but no serious injuries were reported and early indications suggest a pepper spray or similar was used, police said.