Drinkers in Truro bar 'deliberately gassed'
- 22 December 2018
A potentially noxious gas has been released in a crowded bar in Cornwall.
Bunters Bar in Truro was evacuated at about 21:30 GMT on Friday when staff reported a strong smell like pepper spray.
Officers have been unable to confirm what the substance was although fire crews wearing breathing apparatus searched the building.
One customer tweeted: "Can't believe me and Liv just actually got gassed in bunters." No-one has been arrested.
Some people left the bar coughing but no serious injuries were reported and early indications suggest a pepper spray or similar was used, police said.
We are gutted that circumstances beyond ours and the venue's control led to our gig being abandoned this evening.— The Good Old Fashioned Lover Boys (@cornishloverboy) December 22, 2018
There's still one last chance to catch us in 2018, at St Rumon's Social Club Redruth on Sat 22nd - hopefully this will be memorable for all the right reasons! pic.twitter.com/cDUJqRuyy6
End of Twitter post by @cornishloverboy