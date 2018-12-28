Image copyright RNLI Penlee Lifeboat Image caption A skipper of another fishing vessel held fisherman Nathan Rogers above water until a lifeboat arrived

A quick-thinking fisherman who fell overboard managed to cling on to his nets for five miles, dragged behind his boat, which towed him back to shore.

Nathan Rogers, who is in his late 30s, was "amazingly" lucky to survive the ordeal off Cornwall, the RNLI said.

He had been adjusting the nets when he fell in but the boat kept powering forward on autopilot until it crashed into Newlyn's South Pier on Thursday.

A lifeboat brought him to shore and he was treated for severe hypothermia.

Image copyright Nadine Nicholls / Penlee RNLI Image caption Mr Rogers' vessel crashed into Newlyn's South Pier

Penlee Lifeboat coxswain Patch Harvey said an 11-year-old boy raised the alarm early on Thursday afternoon when he saw the fishing boat crash and spotted the "very well known and popular fisherman" in the water, about 90ft (27m) from his vessel.

When the lifeboat arrived Mr Rogers was being held up in the water by the skipper of another fishing boat.

"He was very, very cold," he said, "We are just amazed he managed to hold on for so long."

Image copyright Penlee RNLI Image caption The fisherman was "amazingly lucky" to have survived, rescuers said.

He added: "He was moving his hydraulic hauler from one side of the boat to the other and fell over with it. Luckily the hauler was connected to the boat with hydraulic hoses and they managed to stay in tact all the way in.

"If they had snapped he wouldn't be here now."

It is believed the boat was travelling at speeds of up to six knots, or about 7mph (11kmph).

Mr Rogers was now recovering at home, the RNLI said.