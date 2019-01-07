Image caption Police have asked witnesses to come forward

A man has died after being hit by a car when he was walking along a main road.

The car driver was also seriously injured in the crash on the A30 near Redruth and Camborne in Cornwall.

The road, which was closed between the Avers Roundabout and Tolvaddon after the crash at 05:30GMT, has now reopened.

Police are trying to identify the dead man, who is white, about 5ft 10in (1.8m) tall and slim. They have asked witnesses to come forward.

Sgt Phillip Grigg said the victim "suffered fatal injuries" after the crash, which happened as he "walked along the side of the road".