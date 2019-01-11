Image copyright Golden Globe Race Image caption Robin Davie has sailed around the world three times

Concerns are growing for an experienced sailor who has not been heard from after six days at sea.

Search and rescue efforts are under way to find Robin Davie, 67, who left port in France on Saturday on a 300-mile journey to Falmouth, Cornwall.

His brother reported him as overdue on Wednesday morning when there had been no contact.

Mr Davie has sailed solo around the world three times and is entered in the 2022 Golden Globe race.

The race organisers say they have "serious concern" and it is not thought he has an electronic tracking device or an emergency radio beacon for raising the alarm if he got into difficulty.

He is understood to have a VHF radio that could potentially make contact with passing ships.

'No distress alerts'

Wind conditions have been light to mild, and continue to be so.

Mr Davie, from Falmouth, had travelled to Les Sables d'Olonne to fit a new mast and rigging.

He left at about 10:00 local time on Saturday, and told his brother Rick Davie to let people know if he had not arrived at his home Falmouth by Tuesday.

HM Coastguard confirmed it had "received a concern for welfare of a possibly overdue solo sailor, Robin Davie on Wednesday 9 January 2019. Robin was reported to have left Les Sables-d'Olonne, France on Saturday 5 January".

It added: "No distress alerts have been received, however Robin has not been in contact with this family. HM Coastguard has been issuing broadcasts to all shipping and will continue to support the French coast guard."

The French coastguard has been contacted for comment.