Image caption The Exter store will remain open, House of Fraser has said

The House of Fraser store in Exeter will remain open it has been confirmed, despite previous plans for it to close this month.

In October 2018 signs appeared in the high street store's windows advertising a closing down sale.

A spokeswoman for House of Fraser said she was "able to confirm that we have reached an agreement with the landlord to stay in occupation."

It follows a number of store closures across the country.

Sports Direct bought the chain in August and boss Mike Ashley has said his firm faces "significant challenges" in turning it around.

Previously known as Colsons in the 1800s, the Exeter store has remained in the same location in High Street despite several re-buildings and re-brandings.