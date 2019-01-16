Image caption Border Force officers intercepted the yacht in the western approach to the English Channel

Two Dutch men attempted to smuggle cocaine worth more than £130m into Europe on a yacht, a court has heard.

Officers found more than two tonnes of the Class A drug when they intercepted the SY Marcia in the English Channel.

Prosecutors allege its cargo of 1,161 blocks of cocaine, found in a hidden compartment, was bound for Belgium.

Emile Schoemaker, 45, denies carrying or concealing a controlled drug on a ship. Boat owner Maarten Pieterse, 59, has admitted the charge.

Border Force officers intercepted the craft on 18 July 2018 in the western approach to the English Channel, and took it to the Cornish port of Newlyn.

Richard Posner, prosecuting at Bristol Crown Court, said the case "in a nutshell" was that Mr Schoemaker, of Antwerp, was a drugs smuggler.

'Auntie Ann'

He said a number of messages sent from the yacht via satellite to a Dutch mobile phone pointed to a plan for the yacht to receive 93 bags containing "vast quantities" of cocaine on June 22.

Mr Posner said the messages, exchanged between June 14 and 21 when the yacht was in the Atlantic, discussed plans to transfer the drugs.

"There is fragmented talk of a brass band being ready to go, the 93rd birthday party of someone purporting to be Auntie Ann, a reunion at Schiphol Airport," he said.

Both men would have had to work together to move such a "large and expensive a shipment on the high seas," Mr Posner said.

"It requires a line between both boats and at a safe distance so as not to damage either or both vessels beyond repair", he said.

"Both men needed to work together to load that much cocaine onto their yacht on the high seas. They were acting together," Mr Posner added.

Jurors heard Mr Schoemaker claims to know nothing about the cocaine and insists he is not a drugs smuggler.

The trial continues.