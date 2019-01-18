Image copyright Greg Martin/Cornwall Live Image caption Courtney and Fiona Lytton claim they have been let down by the planning system

A couple has put up banners in their garden with pictures of their neighbours on them in protest at home extensions that overlook them.

Courtney and Fiona Lytton said they had unsuccessfully fought against the two planning applications in Tregarthen near Penzance in Cornwall since 2015.

They said the large vinyl signs were in protest at Cornwall Council's handling of the situation.

The council said the correct procedure was followed in the planning process.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption The couple are upset that new extensions overlook their property

The signs also have "privacy banner" written on them.

The new extensions on either side of the Lyttons' home have full-length windows and doors which open and overlook their garden, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

Mr and Mrs Lytton say this has prevented them from enjoying their garden, which has views across Mount's Bay and St Michael's Mount.

The couple claim their concerns regarding both properties were not heard when the planning decisions were made by Cornwall Council in 2015 and 2017.

They have since been through the council's complaints procedure, made a complaint to the Local Government Ombudsman and have written to the secretary of state, who told them they would have to take legal action at their own cost.

'Let down'

"I feel we have been let down by the system," said Mrs Lytton.

"If a planning application is refused then an applicant can appeal the decision but if it is passed objectors cannot appeal against it.

"Why should we have to pay to get our objections heard?"

In a statement, Cornwall Council said objections to a planning application did not mean a planning application was automatically refused but all comments were assessed as part of the planning process.