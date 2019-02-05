Image copyright Rachel Buckley Image caption Expert John Tully, with a replica of the nugget, says the Welcome Stranger's appeal still resonates today

The discovery of the world's largest gold nugget is being remembered 150 years on.

Two Cornish miners found the huge nugget dubbed the Welcome Stranger while prospecting in the gold fields of Victoria, Australia on 5 February 1869.

It weighed 11 stone (72kg) and was 61cm long (24 inches) when it was found buried just below the surface.

Descendants of John Deason and Richard Oates who were paid just under £10,000, are gathering at spot it was found.

The story of the Welcome Stranger quickly spread around Australia and beyond.

"It is a great story of two guys instantly becoming fabulously rich. In those days that didn't happen," said John Tully from the Goldfields Historical Society.

"Nowadays we have things like the Lotto where people can become millionaires overnight, but back then it didn't happen like that."

As part of the celebrations people will be recreating photos taken at the time that featured the finders and their family members

Suzie Deason, 38, is the great-great-great-granddaughter of Mr Deason and still lives in the area.

She said: "When people hear my name they always ask me where the gold is, or if I am rich. Unfortunately I am not, and we haven't even got any jewellery made from the Welcome Stranger.

"If our family did have any it probably got sold off in the depression of the 1930s."

In the 1850s and 1860s, Moliagul - where the nugget was found lodged in the roots of a tree - was a booming gold rush town with 11 pubs.

A monument marks the spot where the Welcome Stranger was found

Nowadays it is largely a farming community, no shop, no hotel and a handful of houses, but gold speculators are still drawn to the area, known as the Golden Triangle.

Mrs Deason said: "People travel here to try their luck and spend days and days trying to find their fortune. There are still some reasonable sized nuggets around but nothing like the Welcome Stranger."

"We call it gold fever. It's an illness, an addiction to finding gold."

The Welcome Stranger itself was immediately broken down, but the crowbar they used to lift it out still exists.

"For years it lived on my grandmother's vegetable patch, until my father donated it to a museum", Mrs Deason explains "he actually broke it while using it to put up a fence."

Replicas of the Welcome Stranger are based on drawings from the time

The story of the Welcome Stranger

The middle of the state of Victoria is an unforgiving place, an open barren landscape with small farming communities scattered across a vast area.

In the 1850s thousands of people travelled there in search of their fortune, as part of the Victorian gold rush.

They came from across Australia and around the world, and for most of them great wealth was never achieved.

But for two Cornish miners, fortune did come calling on 5 February 1869.

A large statue at the Cornwall Gold Centre near Redruth depicts the discovery

John Deason was born on Tresco in the Isles of Scilly, but moved to Pendeen in west Cornwall as a one-year-old after his fisherman father drowned.

This is where he met Richard Oates, and both are recorded in the 1851 census as working the tin mines of Cornwall.

Mr Deason emigrated to Australia in 1853, with Mr Oates going a year later to begin life as prospectors or "diggers".

This involved walking hundreds of miles, carrying tents, food, and cooking pots, scouring the earth with pick axes and crow bars looking for nuggets of gold.

It was a harsh way of life, John Deason's first wife and children died but he would later get married again and have 10 more children.

John Deason with a replica of the Welcome Stranger, and a modern day replica, and the original crowbar

In 1862 they arrived in Moliagul and after seven years of getting by, and making a living, the two men struck gold on 5 February 1869.

On a slope called Bulldog Gully, an enormous piece of gold encased in quartz was buried just below the surface.

It was so big, that as Mr Deason wrote "I tried to prise the nugget up with the pick but the handle broke. I then got a crowbar and raised the nugget to the surface".

The great find was re-enacted for crowds

They took it to the town of Dunolly, about 12 miles (20km) away, where it was weighed at the London Chartered Bank.

A report in the Dunolly & Bet Bet Shire Express on 12 February 1869 stated: "We are glad that the monster has fallen to the lot of such steady and industrious men".

The nugget was immediately broken up, partly because it was too large for the scales, before a model could be made, or photographs taken.

A rock in the Isles of Scilly, where John Deason was from is named Deason's Cap, with some people thinking there is a gold nugget beneath it

A drawing was made based on the memory of those who saw it, and there is now a replica in the Dunolly Museum.

If sold today it is estimated the nugget would fetch more than £2m, and it would probably have significant prestige value.