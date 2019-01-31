Image copyright Paul Newman Image caption Drivers have got out of their cars on the A30 in Cornwall

About 100 vehicles became stuck on a main road in Cornwall when heavy snow hit.

Police said "significant snowfall" had caused serious problems on the A30 dual-carriageway in the Temple area on Bodmin Moor.

Ch Insp Adrian Leisk warned drivers to avoid "all but absolutely essential" travel.

Drivers described being stuck for more than an hour-and-a-half in snow on the road from about 15.30 GMT.

Image copyright Mark Way Image caption Drivers were stuck for more than an hour on the A30.

Paul Newman said traffic started to move slowly until it came to a standstill near Blisland.

He said: "There is a lorry across the road. Now that everybody has stopped, it is going to be difficult for lorries to get going again.

"At the moment we've no idea what's going on really. The chap in the car in front of us was just throwing snowballs to his dog."

Image copyright Alexandra Fox Image caption The A30 near Newquay also came to a standstill when snow hit the area.

There are hazardous driving conditions reported across Cornwall with multiple accidents.

Police said people were abandoning their cars on the A30 at Highgate Hill and walking through the snow.

Officers said drivers should stay in their cars as they try to clear the roads.

Meanwhile, about 400 students were stranded at Callywith College in Bodmin.

Principal Mark Wardle said buses to transport students had not been able to get to the sixth-form college, and catering staff were providing sausages, chips and beans to those waiting for assistance.

And heavy snow caused drivers to come to a standstill on the A30 further west near Newquay at about 15:00 GMT.

The snow is expected to move eastwards into Devon, and an amber alert is in place warning of delays on the roads and rail cancellations.