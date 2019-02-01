Image copyright Richard Bower Image caption Residents of Scrations Lane in Lostwithiel can only reach their homes on foot

About 30 homes have been cut off following a landslip in Cornwall.

An estimated 1,000 tonnes of rocks, earth and vegetation collapsed on to a narrow lane in Lostwithiel overnight.

Residents of Scrations Lane are only able to reach their homes on foot. No-one was injured and none of the properties were damaged.

"Highways staff and a geo-environmental engineer are on site to assess the situation and check the stability of the hillside," Cornwall Council said.

Some vehicles are stuck on the other side of the landslip and cannot be moved.

Richard Bower, who has lived on Scrations Lane for 25 years, said the slip happened at about midnight on Friday.

"It's completely blocked the lane so we are marooned," he said.

"It's going to be quite an event to clear the rubble.

"It's undergrowth, it's rocks, it's big boulders, it's earth. Some trees are leaning on a power line, but there are contractors up there working on that now."

Mr Bower said he believed the landslip was caused by the inclement weather conditions.

In a statement, Cornwall Council said: "Approximately 1,000 tonnes of material have collapsed on to the narrow lane and so no vehicles can use it."

The authority has sent officers to provide support to residents and keep them informed of the clearing operation, while electricity company Western Power Distribution has been checking the power lines affected.